Texas OKs police interaction instruction for high schoolers

Texas OKs police interaction instruction for high schoolers. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
The Texas Legislature has voted to require all public high schools to provide instruction on how to best interact with law enforcement in traffic stops and other situations.

The bill by Democratic Sens. Royce West of Dallas and John Whitmire of Houston is in response to a series of violent encounters between police and the public that made national news.

The sponsors want to teach students what's expected of them when interacting with police. It also requires drivers' education courses to include information on how to act during traffic stops.

Also mandated would be instruction for police officers on their responsibilities during an encounter.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, who can sign or veto it. If he takes no action, it becomes law automatically.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
