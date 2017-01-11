Texas mom saves her choking child

A Texas mother taking an infant safety class ended up saving her child's life.Jennifer Hull gave her one and 3-year-old daughters veggie chips to snack on over the weekend.As you can see from the nanny-cam footage, Hull turned her back for a second to change the channel on the television.And that's when one-year-old Hollis came running towards her, pointing at her throat and turning blue.Both mom and older sister, Hati, jumped into action."I flipped her over and gave her some back blows and nothing happened. So I did the Heimlich, and right when I did, it popped out! I got her water," said Hull.Fortunately, little Hollis is okay.Hull says she is sharing the video to encourage other parents to also take safety courses.