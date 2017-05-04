Texas lawmakers hope to slash STAAR tests

As students prepare for STAAR testing next week, changes to the controversial standardized testing could be on the way.The House voted Wednesday night to overwhelmingly slash STAAR testing. The proposed bill eliminates writing tests in the fourth and seventh grades and social studies tests in eighth grade.High school tests would be reduced from five to three, cutting history and English II tests.Rep. Gary VanDeaver (R-New Boston), who crafted the bill, has said it addresses concerns that Texas has too many tests for its kids. Other representatives have said Texas needs to cut standardized tests altogether.The legislation only received one "no" vote last night.Today, the House could give the bill final approval. The bill then moves on to the Senate.