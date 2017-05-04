EDUCATION

Texas lawmakers hope to slash STAAR tests

EMBED </>More News Videos

Texas students may soon see several standardized tests cut from the curriculum (AP Photo)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
As students prepare for STAAR testing next week, changes to the controversial standardized testing could be on the way.

The House voted Wednesday night to overwhelmingly slash STAAR testing. The proposed bill eliminates writing tests in the fourth and seventh grades and social studies tests in eighth grade.

High school tests would be reduced from five to three, cutting history and English II tests.

Rep. Gary VanDeaver (R-New Boston), who crafted the bill, has said it addresses concerns that Texas has too many tests for its kids. Other representatives have said Texas needs to cut standardized tests altogether.

The legislation only received one "no" vote last night.

Today, the House could give the bill final approval. The bill then moves on to the Senate.
Click here to read more about what House Bill 22 entails.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstexas newsstudentsschool testinglegislationbillshigh schooleducationAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Ohio quadruplets headed to Yale University together
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
Map shows neighborhoods with smartest people
Beyonce to fund scholarships for women at 4 colleges
More education
NEWS
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Trump expected to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seat
BBQ restaurant destroyed by massive fire
More News
Top Stories
BBQ restaurant destroyed by massive fire
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seat
Dashcam records violent wreck involving school bus
Samica Knight gets put on the spot with 'Star Wars' quiz
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Show More
Rockets drop Game 2 to Spurs
Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston
2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds
Prince Philip to retire from public life, palace says
New device helping people who suffer from sleep apnea
More News
Top Video
Samica Knight gets put on the spot with 'Star Wars' quiz
Dashcam records violent wreck involving school bus
2 dogs killed in fire spread to two homes by high winds
Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston
More Video