Texas is getting younger and more diverse

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas is the third youngest state with a median age of 34 years old. It only trails Utah and Alaska.
Texas is also becoming increasingly diverse. It had the largest increases in Hispanic, African-American, and American Indian residents for 2016. Harris County had the largest increase in new Hispanic residents than any other county in the nation -- adding 39,600 new Hispanic residents.
Everything is getting bigger and more crowded in Texas. It also had the largest numeric increase of white residents since 2015.
You can see the full census here.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff