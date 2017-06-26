NEWS

Texas is getting younger and more diverse

EMBED </>More Videos

The state of Texas may be 171 years old, but it's feeling younger all the time.

The state of Texas may be 171 years old, but it's feeling younger all the time.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas is the third youngest state with a median age of 34 years old. It only trails Utah and Alaska.

Texas is also becoming increasingly diverse. It had the largest increases in Hispanic, African-American, and American Indian residents for 2016. Harris County had the largest increase in new Hispanic residents than any other county in the nation -- adding 39,600 new Hispanic residents.

Everything is getting bigger and more crowded in Texas. It also had the largest numeric increase of white residents since 2015.

You can see the full census here.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newspopulationhispanicAfrican AmericanscensusTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police arrest suspect in NOLA robbery caught on video
Trump hails partial travel ban reinstatement 'clear victory'
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
More News
Top Stories
Afternoon storms bring street flooding to spots
SH-36/U.S. 90 impassable due to flooding in Fort Bend Co.
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
Show More
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Chase suspects arrested after alleged shooting at officer
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
More News
Top Video
Woman and son targeted by robber in church parking lot
Abused kitten found with bound paws in Spring
Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
California nurse caught on camera abusing child
More Video