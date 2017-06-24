MISSING WOMAN

Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21

Texas EquuSearch searching for missing Houston woman. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas EquuSearch has started an active search for a 20-year-old Houston woman missing since May 21.

Shapammala Buckner was last seen in north Houston. It's unknown what she was wearing at the time.

She is described as petite and wears glasses.

Anyone with information Buckner's whereabouts, or who may have seen her since her disappearance, is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

