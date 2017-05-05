NEWS

Texas companies bid to build $20M border wall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Plans to build Trump's wall are already underway. Some of the ideas are coming from right here in Houston.

The feds asked companies to submit proposals for prototypes and got a big response. ABC13 Eyewitness News dug through all the proposals to build the wall. More than 700 companies have submitted bids, including the PennaGroup.

RELATED: Here's what the wall MIGHT look like


Michael Evangelista-Ysasaga is the PennaGroup's CEO. He works out of Houston. His company's headquarters are in the Fort Worth area. The PennaGroup has submitted a detailed proposal to build and design the border wall. Evangelista-Ysasaga admits, though, it come with some controversy.

"We've been getting a lot of death threats," said Evangelista-Ysasaga. "I'm Latino and this is a Latino-owned company and we weren't sure whether or not we wanted to enter into this project because there was a lot of political controversy around it."

Controversial or not, minorities, women, veterans and small businesses are encouraged to submit bids.

As a minority and a small company, Evangelista-Ysasaga wants his company to build the wall because he knows they will do it with integrity. His proposal does not include razor wire or electric fencing.

"We just didn't want to wake up on a Sunday morning and have to read about a family of Hondurans coming across in the middle of the night. They get caught up in this stuff, or you know, just seriously hurt, or die," he said.

Another bid coming out of Houston is from a Rice professor. Some might call it a mockery.

"His will to build the wall is not necessary to the solution to the problem," said Rice Professor Urtzi Grau.

Instead of building a wall, Professor Grau wants to start a conversation. Still, he submitted a bid. His wall would be made of spacecraft material that's completely see-through.

"It also operates, this proposal, as a way to set up a forum or a series of questions that could get responses," said Grau.

Then for the next proposal, we packed up and headed to the border and talked to the owners of a company who live in the Valley.

James Carpenter is the CEO of Quantum Logistics, LLC. He and his wife, Michelle Carpenter, submitted a bid for the project.

"That is our backyard," said Michelle Carpenter of Quantum Logistics.

Their construction site is just miles from the border. Carpenter builds walls for combat. Now, he's applying that same type of technology and skill to their border wall concept.

"We are in this for the community. We care about our people," said Carpenter.

She said if they won the bid, they would work to keep jobs local.

"We want to be able to provide a positive economic infrastructure and provide jobs for locals in the area," said Carpenter.

As for what the wall looks like now in the Valley, the border is separated by the Rio Grande. Some areas having high fencing and others don't. All over the area border patrol is very present, from the sky and the ground. The area is highly-monitored.

Congress approved DHS and CBP to re-program $20 million to construct four to eight prototypes. The prototypes will be built in the San Diego area. The prototypes must meet minimum specifications for border security.

The wall is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

Those who submitted the bid to build the prototype should know if they move on in the process on Monday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpborder wall
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
UT Miss Black pageant winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
More News
Top Stories
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
Former Conroe HS football player charged with murder
UT Miss Black pageant winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Family claims deputies responsible for man's death
Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Show More
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Texas officer faces murder charge in teen's death
Hubble takes you where no one has gone before
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Photos