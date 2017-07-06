NEWS

Attorney: Commissioner does not plan on resigning after fatal accident, intoxication manslaughter charge

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
During a city commissioner's meeting Wednesday night, residents in Texas City expressed their concerns over the arrest of Commissioner Dee Ann Haney.

Haney faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash Monday morning that killed a father and son on the Galveston Causeway.

According to court records, Haney told investigators she had been smoking marijuana before the accident. Troopers charged her with intoxication manslaughter after a failed field sobriety test.

During public comment, resident Henry Gomez said Haney should have been at the meeting to explain the accident. He said she is accountable to the people as a public figure.

"She should be here," Gomez said. "Stand up and tell the people the truth."

In an email sent to officials on her behalf, Haney's attorney said she does not plan on resigning from her position. Haney's attorney added that, "...there are no words that adequately express her sorrow about the tragic events that occurred on Monday. Her family's thoughts and prayers go out to the Le family."

Haney was first elected as city commissioner in May 2004, and was most recently re-elected to a seventh term in 2016.

