COCOA, Florida (KTRK) --Five teens taunted a man as he drowned in a retention pond.
The teens recorded 31-year-old Jamel Dunn struggling in the water on July 9. The teens were heard laughing and saying they were not going to help him.
The man's body was found days later. Police say they don't know why Dunn went into the water. Authorities interviewed the teens but do not expect to charge them because the state of Florida does not obligate citizens to render aid or call someone to render aid to a person in distress.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Dunn. According to the GoFundMe page, Dunn was last seen on July 9, but his body wasn't found until July 14.
