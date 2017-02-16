Four Montgomery County deputies are being honored for rescuing two young teens this week.The girls, aged 12 and 13, were lost in a heavily wooded area in The Woodlands. They called their parents, but couldn't figure out how to get out."I slipped in the mud so many times and then we were like, 'we're never getting out of here,'" said 12-year-old Miranda Garcia.The deputies managed to clear through thick brush and brought the girls home.Today, the girls and their families spent the day at the Sheriffs Office, thanking the deputies for their service."It's always a good feeling," said Deputy Patrick Cherry. "When everybody comes out okay and not hurt, it's a good thing."