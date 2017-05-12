Teen with autism missing in southwest Houston

Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager with autism.Zachaeus Oyeneyin, 17, was last seen by his family at the Walmart located at 11755 Beechnut. He was wearing a red t-shirt with white writing on the front and gray sweat pants with purple stripes on the sides.Zachaeus has glasses and was wearing a black watch on his left wrist.He is 5'5" and 150 pounds. Anyone who spots Zachaeus is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.