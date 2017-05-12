NEWS

Teen with autism missing in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager with autism.

Zachaeus Oyeneyin, 17, was last seen by his family at the Walmart located at 11755 Beechnut. He was wearing a red t-shirt with white writing on the front and gray sweat pants with purple stripes on the sides.

Zachaeus has glasses and was wearing a black watch on his left wrist.

He is 5'5" and 150 pounds. Anyone who spots Zachaeus is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing boyautismHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump asked Comey for loyalty at a dinner: Sources
Brawl in middle school cafeteria prompts lockdown
What we know about the family in deadly fire
Leaked NSA tools used in global cyber attack that has hit at least one major US company, analysts say
More News
Top Stories
Brawl in middle school cafeteria prompts lockdown
Police nab suspect after wild chase through SE Houston
3 children killed, 6 injured in Montgomery Co. fire
Body camera footage shows response to fatal fire
What we know about the family in deadly fire
66 dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions
Congrats Graduates! Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at UH commencement
Show More
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
Boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
94 freebies for your week ahead
Social media mocks Rockets' crushing defeat
More News
Photos
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
More Photos