Deputies search for teen possibly responsible for up to 19 robberies in Houston area

Deputies said a teenager robbed the Corner Bakery on Louetta Road and Subway on Highway 249 within 30 minutes of each other.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County investigators are looking for a possible serial robber who they said could be responsible for as many as 19 armed robberies in the Houston area.

Deputies said a teenager robbed the Corner Bakery on Louetta Road and Subway on Highway 249 this morning within 30 minutes of each other.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video of the suspect at the Subway. He is seen holding a gun to the Subway employee's back while he forces her to open the cash register.

Deputies searching for serial robber seen in this video



"The guy just jumped over the counter and I was in the back. He took me to the front and he took the money and he left," the employee said.

ABC13 did not show the employee's face because she was still too shaken to identify herself.

The female employee was not hurt in the robbery.

Meanwhile, deputies continue to search for the suspect in the area of Louetta Road and Highway 249.

Investigators said he has robbed 18 or 19 businesses in the last few weeks, averaging about two a day.

Deputies do not have a description of the man, other than what is seen in the surveillance video. Victims who have come face-to-face with the suspect said he is a very young teenager.

