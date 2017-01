Deputies were called to a Crosby home Friday night where a teen found his mother stabbed to death.The 15-year-old called police, telling them he woke up to screams. He found his 35-year-old mother stabbed to death, police said.Investigators found her missing car covered in blood a few blocks away and the teen's father, 46, dead in a nearby shed. He had hanged himself, police said.He was serving four years probation for family violence.