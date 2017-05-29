NEWS

Teen targeted in deadly hate crime attack in Portland breaks her silence

Jeremy Christian is facing multiple murder charges after he allegedly went on a stabbing rampage on a light-rail train in Portland. (KTRK)

PORTLAND, Oregon --
A teenager who was targeted by the man in the Portland train stabbings is asking for privacy and time to heal from the traumatic event.

Desitinee Mangum, 16, and her 17-year-old friend who was wearing a hijab, were riding a light-rail train Friday evening when Jeremy Christian allegedly began to yell anti-Muslim slurs at them.

The girls were scared and moved to the back of the train.

Three men, 53-year-old Rick John Best, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, and 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher jumped in to help, but Christian allegedly stabbed them, killing Best and Namkai-Meche. Fletcher is currently at local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to authorities.

Mangum said she's lucky to be alive.

"The best thing that you guys can help out with it, just give me and my family time to process everything," Mangum said in a video posted on her mother's Facebook page. "I would appreciate it if you guys just give us our privacy and time to heal and be together."

Christian was arrested in connection with the stabbings. Police said that he yelled "various remarks that would best be characterized as hate speech toward a variety of ethnicity and religions."

He is facing charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

