NEWS

Teen charged in connection to fatal shooting at movie theater: 'I want his family to know how truly sorry I am'

EMBED </>More Videos

Teenage murder suspect speaks from jail, Tracy Clemons reports. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Faith Deleon had dreams of being a forensic science technician.

The 17-year-old told Eyewitness News that dream has faded away.

Deleon has been in Harris County Jail since March for her alleged role in the January shooting death of 18-year old Daniel Gerding outside the Studio Movie Grill at Highway 6 and West Road.

She's charged with capital murder.

On Tuesday, she told ABC13 that after her co-defendant shot Gerding, she ran for her life. He turned the gun on her and threatened to kill her, she said.



According to the charging document, on New Year's night, her co-defendant asked her to call one of her "plugs," or drug dealer connections, to set up a robbery because he needed some clothes. She called Gerding's friend Colyn Timmons. They met Gerding and Timmons at the Studio Movie Grill, got into their car, and after one of them handed him a gram of marijuana, he pulled a gun and shot Gerding twice as he tried to escape.

He shot Timmons in the face.

Deleon's co-defendant was 16 at the time and has not been charged as an adult, so we are not identifying him.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two teens shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.



In a jailhouse interview Tuesday afternoon, Deleon said she didn't know he had a gun and after the gunshot she ran.

"I had never seen anyone get shot before," Deleon said.

Cell phone records led investigators to her. Shell casings from a February aggravated assault in Jersey Village matched casings from the shooting and led them to her co-defendant.

Deleon says of Gerding, "I pray for him every day. I want his family to know how truly sorry I am."

ABC13 spoke with Gerding's father on the phone and he says she needs to ask God for forgiveness -- not his family. For them, what she did is unforgivable.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootinggun violencerobberyillegal drugsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
North Shore HS student charged with capital murder
NEWS
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
More News
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
'Help save our race!' KKK fliers found in Texas City
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport
Show More
Attorneys spar over motive in Spring neighbor's murder
Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation
Family shares story of survival after head-on crash
Men accused of forcing alligator to drink beer
Local man held in Dominican prison found not guilty
More News
Top Video
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
More Video