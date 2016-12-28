Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side

Volunteers and residents are calling for action after a teenager was stabbed in a random attack on Houston's northside.Yesterday afternoon, Ricky Davila, 19, was waiting in line for food around 4:40pm at Poppa Burger when a man walked up and stabbed him. Houston police say there was no motive for the attack - no altercation or argument leading up to the stabbing.Witnesses described the man and said he lived at a nearby 'bunk house.'Police say they found bloody clothes, and arrested Michael Kenneth Jones, 30. Jones, who has a criminal history, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Davila was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for surgery. No update on his condition is available.Members of "Safe Walk Home Northside," a volunteer-based, grass-roots neighborhood patrol program created in memory of, demand officials act to rid the near northside community of homeless shelters, halfway homes and flop houses that they say have plagued their neighborhood and negatively affected public safety. Flores was fatally stabbed in the area when walking home from school last May.