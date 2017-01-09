NEWS

Teen shot multiple times, killed in Spring

SPRING, TX (KTRK) --
A teen was shot and killed Monday night in north Harris County, deputies said.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Autumn Springs Lane in the Spring Ridge neighborhood in north Harris County.

A group of teens were playing basketball on the street when a man, approximately 19 or 20, opened fire.

The shooter hit a teen multiple times. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The suspect and victim did know each other, deputies said. The two had some type of verbal argument before the shooting began.

Several people said they knew the suspect from the neighborhood, but he is not yet in custody.
