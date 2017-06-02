NEWS

Teen shot in the head dies at hospital in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating the death of a teen in northeast Houston.

Officers arrived at a home on the 13800 block of Northlake and Fernlake after receiving a call around 8:45 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head in the driveway of his own home. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers told ABC13 that there were several people at the home at the time of the shooting who had conflicting stories. They were all taken to the police department for questioning.

Investigators do not know if the teen shot himself or was shot by someone else.

Stay with ABC13 as this story develops. Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis has updates all morning.
