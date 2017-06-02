Houston police are investigating the death of a teen in northeast Houston.Officers arrived at a home on the 13800 block of Northlake and Fernlake after receiving a call around 8:45 p.m.They found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head in the driveway of his own home. Police said he was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers told ABC13 that there were several people at the home at the time of the shooting who had conflicting stories. They were all taken to the police department for questioning.Investigators do not know if the teen shot himself or was shot by someone else.