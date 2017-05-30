EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2047070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Mississippi said Sunday that a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy.

A Mississippi teen speaks out about how his cousin saved his life after a gunman allegedly went house to house killing several peopleWillie Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including a sheriff's deputy, early Sunday morning. Police say he knew most of the victims.Caleb Edwards said he is alive thanks to his cousin Jordan Blackwell who died while shielding the 15-year-old from the bullets."Jordan was covering me up. He was covering me up man," cried Edwards. "He always had my back."Edwards' older brother was also killed in the attack.Godbolt is expected to have his first court appearance Tuesday.