HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After a horrific accident just outside of Lake Charles in August 2015, Luke Burnham was able to cross off one remarkable feat.
While out for a run, he was hit by a car which caused a traumatic brain injury. Doctors told his parents he would be a vegetable if he survived, but Luke didn't give up.
Earlier this month, after rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann and hard work, he was able to get his diploma with the rest of his high school classmates.
"I want them to know that because I had a brain injury I'm still the same Luke, no different," he told ABC13 last year.
