Teen overcomes traumatic brain injury, rehab at TIRR to graduate high school

Teen who had to learn to walk again graduates on time. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a horrific accident just outside of Lake Charles in August 2015, Luke Burnham was able to cross off one remarkable feat.

While out for a run, he was hit by a car which caused a traumatic brain injury. Doctors told his parents he would be a vegetable if he survived, but Luke didn't give up.
Teen returning to class one year after crash that sent him to TIRR



Earlier this month, after rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann and hard work, he was able to get his diploma with the rest of his high school classmates.

"I want them to know that because I had a brain injury I'm still the same Luke, no different," he told ABC13 last year.

