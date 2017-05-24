NEWS

Teen mom and boyfriend charged after baby suffers more than 20 fractures

Two charged with injuring 8-month old boy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after an 8-month-old suffered more than 20 fractures, deputies said.

According to a Harris County Sheriff's press release, Kardea Lockett, 18, and Nicholas Tyler, 19, brought the infant to the Northwest Medical Center emergency room on March 14 after a soft spot had developed on the child's head.

Lockett gave the hospital different versions of what happened, so doctors contacted investigators.

Lockett claimed her child fell trying to crawl and stand next to a piece of furniture, but a CAT scan showed that the injuries were not consistent with the incident.

"A CAT scan found that the infant had over 20 different forms of healed and new fractures," a press release read.

The disturbing details of the abuse are listed in court documents. It indicates that the infant suffered injuries all over the boy's body including his legs, arms, ribs, back and mouth.

When investigators interviewed Lockett and Tyler, they told them different stories and had inconsistencies in their statements about how the infant was injured.

The two are both charged with injury to a child by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

Lockett is in jail with a $20,000 bond. Tyler, who is not the father of the child, has not been found.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

