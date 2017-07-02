NEWS

Teen killed in shooting at house party near Sugar Land

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a house party that left one teen dead and one person injured.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Greatwood Neighborhood near the Grand Parkway near Sugar Land.

Investigators said one teen was killed and another person was hurt. The second victim is expected to survive.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said there was a large party of up to 30 people at a home off of Arbor View Drive. He believes there was some sort of altercation there around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning and that's when the shooting occurred.

After deputies arrived, many of the attendees fled. The Sheriff said about twelve people stayed behind and they are questioning them as witnesses.

The sheriff said the homeowner and his family are out of town. He said the homeowner gave a key to someone to watch their dogs and then there was a party thrown at their house.

The sheriff alerted the homeowner who is vacationing out of the country.

"Somewhat in shock. He didn't expect any of this. I mean if you were on vacation and you entrusted someone to watch your house. How would you feel if you received a phone call from me?," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Deputies have not made any arrests so far.
