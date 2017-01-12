A 17-year-old man is dead and a deputy constable was left injured after a violent disagreement between two groups of men in north Harris County overnight.Exclusive video shows the moments after a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was injured on Verde Trail near Imperial Valley.Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms shots were fired sometime before 8:45pm, but Eyewitness News has learned the female deputy constable was assaulted in a separate incident while investigating.The deputy constable suffered a concussion, but has been released from Ben Taub Hospital.Investigators said a 17-year-old is charged with interfering with public duty. It was not clear whether this teen was the same person accused of assaulting the deputy constable.Several other people have been taken into custody as investigators try to piece together what developed here overnight.When authorities first arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim dead in the street.Investigators said he had a hole in his face, and had been run over by a car. An autopsy is set to determine whether he was also shot.A man allegedly called deputies from a different location, and claims he was trying to get away from the violent melee when the man was struck by his vehicleGunfire began after the teen was run over, and a large fight broke out in the street.When deputies attempted to break up the fight, investigators said a female Precinct 4 deputy constable was hurt.Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told Eyewitness News the deputy constable was hit in the head and knocked unconscious.The deputy constable will be able to return to work after a doctor clears her, Herman said.Our camera crew captured video of deputies holding down a person in the grass, just feet away from the injured deputy constable.Moments later, several other deputies shout for the growing group of stunned bystanders to back up.As officers awaited the arrival of an ambulance, the person being held down was taken away and placed into a patrol vehicle.A woman can be heard on video wailing as the person is taken away by investigators. "No," she screams repeatedly, as others try to console the grieving woman.Deputy constables commanded people to leave the area, or risk arrest."Go home, clear the area, or you are going to jail!" a deputy constable shouts. "Go inside, go to your home, go somewhere, or you're going to jail!"The crowd dispersed, allowing Aldine Fire and Rescue to make its way onto the street with the ambulance.No other details have been released.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.