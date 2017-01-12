NEWS

Teen killed, deputy constable hurt as violent brawl breaks out in north Harris County
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows the scene after a Harris County deputy constable was injured overnight. (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old man is dead and a deputy constable was left injured after a violent disagreement between two groups of men in north Harris County overnight.

Dramatic new video shows the moments after a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable was injured on Verde Trail near Imperial Valley.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Deputy constable injured during investigation
EMBED </>More News Videos

Deputy constable injured during investigation in north Harris County.



Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms shots were fired sometime before 8:45pm, but Eyewitness News has learned the female deputy constable was assaulted in a separate incident while investigating.

Several people have been taken into custody as investigators try to figure out who hurt the deputy constable.

When authorities first arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim dead in the street.

Investigators said he had a hole in his face, and had been run over by a car. An autopsy is set to determine whether he was also shot.

RAW VIDEO: Ambulance arrives to transport injured officer
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows the moment an injured deputy constable was loaded into an ambulance in north Harris County.



A man allegedly called deputies from a different location, and claims he was trying to get away from the violent melee when the man was struck by his vehicle

Gunfire began after the teen was run over, and a large fight broke out in the street.

When deputies attempted to break up the fight, investigators said a female Precinct 4 deputy constable was hurt.



The nature of the deputy constable's injuries were not immediately known, but they are not life threatening.

The deputy constable was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment. She has not been identified.

Our camera crew captured video of deputies holding down a person in the grass, just feet away from the injured deputy constable.

Moments later, several other deputys shout for the growing group of stunned bystanders to back up.

As officers awaited the arrival of an ambulance, the person being held down was taken away and placed into a patrol vehicle.

A woman can be heard on video wailing as the person is taken away by investigators. "No," she screams repeatedly, as others try to console the grieving woman.

Deputy constables commanded people to leave the area, or risk arrest.

"Go home, clear the area, or you are going to jail!" a deputy constable shouts. "Go inside, go to your home, go somewhere, or you're going to jail!"

The crowd dispersed, allowing Aldine Fire and Rescue to make its way onto the street with the ambulance.

No other details have been released.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsofficer injuredinvestigationshootingarrestHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tillerson Shuns Trump's Past Calls for Nuclear Proliferation
Inside the DNC's War Room for Trump Cabinet Confirmation Hearings
Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway
Pakistani family raises enough money for daughter's transplant
More News
Top Stories
DPS: Mother could be running to Mexico with kids
Family of blind man killed in hit-and-run makes plea
Dad says pre-K student molested his daughter
Last time Houston sports were this good
Former prison guard indicted, accused of leaking video
TX executes double murderer in first US execution of 2017
HCSO search for suspects in attempted abduction of boy
Show More
Meth, guns and cash stash found in Ft. Bend home
SPCA returns 150 animals to raided shelter
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
Galveston man finds foreign coins believed stolen
Webster resident awaits bald eagle's hatching
More News
Top Video
Former prison guard indicted, accused of leaking video
Pakistani family raises enough money for daughter's transplant
DPS: Mother could be running to Mexico with kids
Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers
More Video