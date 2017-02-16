NEWS

Teen girl found dead with gunshot wound to the chest

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a teen in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a teen girl was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A man taking his children to school found a body in the middle of the street in the 9900 block of Sharpcrest near West Houston Parkway about 7:15am.

Police say it appears the teen was shot somewhere else.

"It looks like she was dumped here," Houston Police detective Phil Waters said.

Police say they are investigating it as a homicide.

