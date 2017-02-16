HOUSTON (KTRK) --Police are investigating after a teen girl was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A man taking his children to school found a body in the middle of the street in the 9900 block of Sharpcrest near West Houston Parkway about 7:15am.
Police say it appears the teen was shot somewhere else.
"It looks like she was dumped here," Houston Police detective Phil Waters said.
Police say they are investigating it as a homicide.
Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information.
