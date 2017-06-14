A 14-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot by his twin brother while hunting for a snake.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the teen died overnight after being shot just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.Deputies said the victim's brother was trying to shoot a snake they found in a drainage ditch with a .22 caliber rifle when the shooting occurred.Investigators explained the victim had knelt down between the snake and his brother right as the trigger was pulled.The victim was shot above the right ear, according to deputies.The teen admitted he shot his brother after deputies arrived on the scene.Life Flight was called to transport the teen to the hospital.The victim and his brother are not being identified because they are juveniles.