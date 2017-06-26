NEWS

Teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder to face judge

Faith Deleon is facing capital murder charges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The teenage girl accused of setting up a drug deal that ended in murder outside a Studio Movie Grill is set to return to court today.

Faith Deleon, 17, is charged with capital murder.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with Eyewitness News last month, Deleon told us she didn't know her teenage accomplice had a gun during the deal.

RELATED: 'I want his family to know how truly sorry I am'
Teenage murder suspect speaks from jail, Tracy Clemons reports.



Daniel Gerding, 18, was shot and killed back in January.

Deleon has been in Harris County Jail since March, when she was charged with capital murder for her alleged role in Gerding's death.

Deputies said Deleon and a 16-year-old boy attempted to rob Gerding and another teen outside the movie theater on Highway 6 and West Road back in January.

At one point, the 16-year-old boy pulled out a gun and shot both teens. Gerding died as a result of his injuries. His friend, Colyn Timmons, was shot in the face.



Deleon was charged after deputies said they connected her and the 16-year-old co-defendant to an aggravated assault in Jersey Village.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two teens shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.

