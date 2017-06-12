NEWS

Teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder back in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Teenage murder suspect speaks from jail, Tracy Clemons reports. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 17-year-old girl charged in a deadly shooting outside Studio Movie Grill in northwest Houston is back in court.

Faith Deleon spoke to Eyewitness News from jail last month about what happened in the moments before and after 18-year-old Daniel Gerding was shot and killed.

RELATED: 'I want his family to know how truly sorry I am'

Deleon has been in Harris County Jail since March, when she was charged with capital murder for her alleged role in Gerding's death.

Deputies said Deleon and a 16-year-old boy attempted to rob Gerding and another teen outside the movie theater on Highway 6 and West Road back in January.

At one point, the 16-year-old boy pulled out a gun and shot both teens. Gerding died as a result of his injuries. His friend, Colyn Timmons, was shot in the face.

Deleon told ABC13 that after her co-defendant shot Gerding, she ran for her life. He turned the gun on her and threatened to kill her, she said.



Deleon was charged after deputies said they connected her and the 16-year-old co-defendant to an aggravated assault in Jersey Village.

She claimed she didn't know he had a gun.

"I had never seen anyone get shot before," Deleon said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two teens shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were shot outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County on Sunday night, police say.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootinggun violencerobberyillegal drugsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
North Shore HS student charged with capital murder
NEWS
Woman charged for starting NE Houston house fire
Pulse survivors a year later: 'I might still be in shock'
Penn State frat surveillance video from night of pledge's fall to be played in court
3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
More News
Top Stories
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
GET READY: You'll be dodging downpours this morning
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
Lars Ulrich: 'Houston is one of my favorite cities'
Show More
Man finds doppelganger and gets released from prison
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Montrose Center to hold vigil for victims in Pulse attack
2 women wanted for boutique burglary in SW Houston
More News
Top Video
Neighbors shaken after 4 teens shot at apartment complex
GREAT ESCAPE: Toddler frees brother from crib
Lars Ulrich: 'Houston is one of my favorite cities'
Surgery set for wife of coach killed in wrong-way crash
More Video