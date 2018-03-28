  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story

Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
An 18-year-old exchange student from Taiwan has been arrested for allegedly "threatening to shoot up" a Pennsylvania high school, local police said this morning.

The suspect, An Tso Sun, had a military vest and ammunition at his home, according to the Upper Darby Police Department, which is outside Philadelphia.

He was charged with making terroristic threats, authorities said.

"Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy," the police department added.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday night and held without bail pending a psychological evaluation, authorities said at a news conference today.

The teen is on a student visa that was issued in July 2017 and expires in July 2022, authorities said today. Federal authorities have been contacted.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Storms could bring severe weather, flash flooding
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
Show More
All in the details: Blue tiles add curb appeal to Westheimer
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
No more right to bear arms? Call for repeal of 2nd Amendment
Drink of champions: Brewery debuts glitter beer for Astros
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos