NEWS

Woman charged after allegedly attacking man with pot of chili

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of attacking man with a pot of chili (KTRK)

RICHWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A young woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with a pot of chili.

At 11 p.m. last Friday, Richwood police officers went to the Eastbank Apartments after a 911 call was made with someone screaming for help and a child crying in the background. When officers got there, they found a man who appeared to have blood on his shirt and a woman carrying a child.

Police say the female suspect, identified as Kayla Duenes, attempted to stab the man several times in the leg. When he tried to call for help, Duenes reportedly took a pot of chili from the stove and hit the man in the back of the head several times. Officers say as the victim tried to get away, Duenes grabbed a baseball bat and hit him in the arm.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Duenes, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a cutting instrument and interfering with an emergency call.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsassaultstabbingtexas newsBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Pro-Trump PAC pulls ad it launched against GOP senator who opposed health bill
Family: Woman ran boyfriend over, shot him previously
Amber Alert issued for missing 22-month-old
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for missing 22-month-old
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in SE Houston
Second suspect charged in fatal shooting of 10-month-old
Family: Woman ran boyfriend over, shot him previously
Fmr. Friendswood cop charged with indecency with a child
Could be a wet Wednesday in some neigborhoods
Family warning others after toy battery catches fire
Show More
Serena has no interest in McEnroe's comments
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen relative
Reward offered for Ft. Bend County debit card skimmers
Clear Lake residents push back against homeless shelter
Memorial Hermann laying off 350 employees
More News
Top Video
Tasty traditional elotes easy to make at home
Houston gets $40,000 to bring inner-city kids to parks
Reward offered for Ft. Bend County debit card skimmers
Officers indicted in relation to Laquan McDonald shooting
More Video