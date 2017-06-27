A young woman is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with a pot of chili.At 11 p.m. last Friday, Richwood police officers went to the Eastbank Apartments after a 911 call was made with someone screaming for help and a child crying in the background. When officers got there, they found a man who appeared to have blood on his shirt and a woman carrying a child.Police say the female suspect, identified as Kayla Duenes, attempted to stab the man several times in the leg. When he tried to call for help, Duenes reportedly took a pot of chili from the stove and hit the man in the back of the head several times. Officers say as the victim tried to get away, Duenes grabbed a baseball bat and hit him in the arm.The victim was treated for his injuries and released.Duenes, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a cutting instrument and interfering with an emergency call.