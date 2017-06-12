NEWS

Teen accidentally shot twin brother while trying to shoot snake, deputies say

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot his twin brother while attempting to shoot a snake.

LIBERTY COUNTY
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says the teens found a snake in a ditch of water.

Deputies say the twin said he and his brother saw a snake in the drainage ditch and went into the house and retrieved two .22 caliber rifles. Just as one of the brothers aimed at the snake, the victim suddenly knelt down in between the snake and his brother and was shot approximately above the right ear, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's office received a call reporting the shooting at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

When Deputy John Tucker arrived on the scene, he says the one brother quickly admitted to the shooting.

Life Flight was called to the scene. The teen was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, but was non-responsive. His present medical condition is unknown and being juveniles, the twin brother's names are not being released by the Sheriff's Office.
