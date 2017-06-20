Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2119782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter. Family says she made previous threats.

Laquita Lewis was denied bail during a hearing Tuesday morning.She is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death in northwest Harris County.Lewis appeared shackled and in an orange prison jumpsuit. She was crying on and off and only spoke to tell the judge she understood the proceeding.Deputies say 34-year-old Lewis was in a traffic accident Sunday evening on I-10 East at 610 North. While she was being transported to the hospital, she text family members that she had done "something bad" to her daughter, according to authorities.In court Tuesday, officials said she text the little girl's father to tell him she was no longer alive and she was in heaven. He reportedly then asked her what happened and she allegedly text back "I stabbed her in the chest."Family members called the Harris County Sheriff's Office to report the text messages.Deputies said when they arrived at the apartments in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive, they found the body of her daughter, Fredricka.Lewis was detained at the hospital by HPD officers and is now in the custody of HCSO homicide investigators.Investigators are interviewing her, and she has been charged with capital murder.In court Monday morning, ABC13 learned that Fredricka was stabbed in the chest multiple times.Tuesday, investigators revealed two knives were found in the master bedroom of the home where Fredricka's body was found.Lewis admitted she was the last to see her daughter before her death.Deputies say there was a domestic dispute between the mother and her boyfriend on Sunday. Authorities are investigating if the incidents are connected.The family created ato help the family with burial costs and other expenses.Lewis was charged in November with the misdemeanor of making a terroristic threat for a Thanksgiving incident in which she threatened her 16-year-old son with a knife, according to the Harris County district attorney.Lewis, who at the time had no prior criminal record, was sentenced in February to 15 months of deferred adjudication in that case.