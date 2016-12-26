Texas A&M football players joined their opponents in the Texas Bowl from Kansas State in a scavenger hunt with children at the Children's Museum of Houston Monday.The families invited are a part of the foster care and adoption program at Depelchin Children's Center.A&M lineman Koda Martin said he and his teammates were having fun, too."We're just here hanging out with the kids getting to know them a little bit letting them explore and learn a little bit about science and have fun with their families," Martin said.Katti Henderson said she adopted her son, Declan, through the program."Adoption can really be an up-and-down roller coaster journey but it was just amazing to have been supported," Henderson said, "We had so many resources, just a lot of amazing opportunities like this where we can come together as a family."Lineman, linebackers, running backs and receivers all joined as one team to make a special day for children who need it most.The two teams face off Wednesday in the 2016 AdvoCare Texas Bowl.