Teacher's aide among 10 victims killed in Texas high school shooting

JULIA JACOBO
A teacher's aide has been identified as one of the 10 deceased victims of the Texas high school shooting.

Cynthia Tisdale, an art room teacher's aide at Santa Fe High School, was killed Friday when gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly opened fire inside multiple classrooms.

Tisdale's brother-in-law, John Tisdale, confirmed her death on Facebook. She was a member of the Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr, Texas, and is survived by her husband, the Rev. William Recie Tisdale, and four children, according to the post.

"Your prayers are appreciated and requested for all of the family," John Tisdale wrote.

Tisdale's niece had gone to the family reunification center earlier in the day in hopes of trying to locate her, the worried family member told ABC News at the time.

Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, was also among the victims, the Pakistan embassy confirmed on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika's family and friends," a statement from Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry read.

Students Aaron Kyle McLeod and Kimberly Jessica Vaughan were among the dead, their families confirmed to ABC News.

Student Chris Stone was also killed in the attack, according to Houston ABC station KTRK.

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims of Friday's shooting, according to the Houston Chronicle. The NFL star, who tweeted "Absolutely horrific" in response to the shooting, has taken on philanthropic causes in the past, raising over $37 million for relief following Hurricane Harvey last year.

Ten people suffered injuries from the gunfire, including school district police officer John Barnes, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The retired Houston police officer was shot in the arm and suffered major bleeding, according to hospital officers.

ABC News' Rex Sakamoto and Louise Simpson contributed to this report.
