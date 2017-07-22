NEWS

Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf

EMBED </>More Videos

A tanker crew rescued five people from a capsized boat off Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A tanker crew came to the rescue of five people after their boat capsized 12 miles off the coast of Galveston on Saturday afternoon.

The crew of Overseas Texas City contacted the Coast Guard to report the capsized vessel just after noon on Saturday. The tanker crew was then able to navigate to the capsized boat and rescue everybody aboard, none of whom were injured.

"If not for the diligence of the crew of the tanker Overseas Texas City, the outcome of today's events may not have been as successful," said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Rendon. "It is incredibly important that boaters are aware of their surroundings and prepared for emergency situations."

A Coast Guard crew transported the rescued boaters to shore.

It's not immediately clear why the vessel capsized.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsgood samaritanwater rescueboat accidentcoast guardGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victim drives to hospital after Katy-area Cheddar's shootout
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
New White House communications director 'deleting old tweets'
Family of missing teen fisherman sues other boy's family
More News
Top Stories
Victim drives to hospital after Katy-area Cheddar's shootout
Heavy downpours taking aim at Houston this weekend
Father, 2 kids killed in crash in NE Houston
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
Teens may face charge after watching man drown
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
HPD officer praised for response to shooting
Show More
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
John Heard, 'Home Alone' and 'The Sopranos' star, dead at 71
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
More News
Top Video
NWS shows off Doppler on Wheels in Galveston
Holocaust Museum offering free admission Sunday
Festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry
Bayou City Flyers hold first local event since 2015 flood
More Video