Tanker crew rescues boaters from capsized vessel in Gulf

A tanker crew came to the rescue of five people after their boat capsized 12 miles off the coast of Galveston on Saturday afternoon.The crew of Overseas Texas City contacted the Coast Guard to report the capsized vessel just after noon on Saturday. The tanker crew was then able to navigate to the capsized boat and rescue everybody aboard, none of whom were injured."If not for the diligence of the crew of the tanker Overseas Texas City, the outcome of today's events may not have been as successful," said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Rendon. "It is incredibly important that boaters are aware of their surroundings and prepared for emergency situations."A Coast Guard crew transported the rescued boaters to shore.It's not immediately clear why the vessel capsized.