SYRIA

U.S. accuses Syria of using crematorium to burn bodies and hide mass killings

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. accuses Syria of using crematorium to hide mass killings of political opponents. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The United States is attempting to ratchet up pressure on Russia to push the Syrian government into peace talks with rebels.

On Monday, the U.S. accused Syria of executing thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence.

The U.S. State Department revealed photos of a crematorium built near a prison outside Demascus.

But the decision to release newly declassified information supporting the allegation may also test the Trump administration's own willingness to respond to atrocities in Syria, other than chemical weapons attacks, which it blames on President Bashar Assad's government.

Syria's government says it "categorically" denies the accusations of mass killings at the prison.

The Foreign Ministry in Damascus described the U.S. State Department accusations as "a new Hollywood plot" and "lies" that are being used to justify U.S. "aggression and intervention."

The statement was released on Tuesday.

Western monitors and watchdog groups said they have accumulated evidence of mass killings in Syrian government prisons. However, there hasn't been any substantiated allegation so far of the use of a crematorium.

The accusation of mass killings and efforts to cover them up came as President Donald Trump weighs options in Syria, where the U.S. launched cruise missiles on a government air base last month after accusing Assad's military of killing scores of civilians with a sarin-like nerve agent.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

RELATED: US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump on Thursday ordered a missile attack on a Syrian air base in the wake of a chemical attack that killed dozens of citizens.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldsyriarussiaexecutionmurderPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SYRIA
Tillerson: Russia must choose between Assad and US
Ted Cruz talks political issues and re-election bid
G7 meeting to focus on Syrian conflict
Local Syrian artist paints in reaction to airstrikes
More syria
NEWS
Trump says he had 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
More News
Top Stories
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Post office will send you pics of what's in your mailbox
Clues to hidden treasures in Houston
This kid is too cool for the bouncy house
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
Show More
Crews restore power to Dickinson after blackout
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
LOOK: Mom claims photo shows guardian angel
James Harden added to lawsuit over assault at V-Live
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
More News
Top Video
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during home invasion
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Post office will send you pics of what's in your mailbox
This kid is too cool for the bouncy house
More Video