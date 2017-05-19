SWIMMING

Swim lessons can save lives

EMBED </>More Videos

As school wraps up, plenty of kids will be making a summer splash. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO, Illinois --
As school wraps up, plenty of kids will be making a summer splash. But before they jump into water, kids need to know how to react if a swim goes wrong.

"Swim... flip and swim for air instead of popping up for air. Kids have very large heads compared to their body and so when they lift their head up that's a lot of weight to lift out of the water and then they're going to immediately go vertical... and then they're in a drowning position."

Foss Swim School says lessons even prepare kids to swim in heavy clothing-- so they can react quickly in a life-threatening situation.

On Saturday, Foss Swim School will host free family water safety open houses throughout the Chicagoland area-with important tips for parents too.

"It's important to watch your kids and stay really close to your kids... Drowning is a silent event."

Beyond that, Foss's Jeremy Sunderland says parents should avoid creating a false safety net by always holding their kids in the water; it's important kids are aware of what they can and can't do on their own.

"Jump in the water, catch them. It gets really fun for them and they remember that it's fun but then they'll be jumping in the water and you're not around. And they just remember the fun and nobody's there to catch them," he explains.

The Chicago Fire Department also encourages taking swim lessons.

"People overestimate their swimming ability. There's waves, cold water. It all comes into play and affects people and their ability to swim," says Deputy District Chief of Marine and Dive Operations Ron Dornecker.

He sees this turn to tragedy too often, like when a 13-year-old girl drowned in Rogers Park yesterday.

The fire department's 140 public safety divers train constantly for such 9-1-1 calls- and often respond for real, pulling almost 80 people from the water last year alone.

Even experienced swimmers are at risk-especially in Lake Michigan, where the water can be much colder than the sun's feel.

"It takes their strength, it causes a gasping reflex."

The U.S. Centers for Disease control says roughly 10 people die each day from unintentional drowning-two of those people are children 14 or younger.

"Whether it's a swimming pool, a bathtub, a lake, a river, parent supervision is always really strongly encouraged," Dornecker adds.

People are already out here on the lakefront enjoying the warm weather. But the fire department recommends you hold off on swimming until lifeguard patrols begin on the Friday before Memorial Day. And even then, the fire department says to never swim alone.
Related Topics:
newsswimmingdrowningIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Girl pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park dies
2 rescued from water at Montrose Harbor
1 of 2 men rescued from Montrose Harbor dies
SWIMMING
Local athlete dies during Ironman in The Woodlands
Road closures for The Woodlands IRONMAN
Veteran amputee gets amphibious prosthetic leg
Olympic gold medalist to race while pregnant
More swimming
NEWS
Body dumped on road after hearse was stolen
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case, must register as sex offender
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Mystery surrounds Cornell University student who vanished from campus
Man in dinosaur costume spooks carriage horses in South Carolina
More News
Top Stories
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
3rd sex assault reported at complex in The Woodlands
I-10 reopened after two wrong-way driving incidents
91-year-old killed in hit and run accident in The Heights
Teen volunteers at senior community since he was 2
Heavy storms start over the weekend
Show More
What's happening around town today?
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures
Teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games
More News
Top Video
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big weekend closures
Amid tragedy, Normani Kordei found healing in Pearland
Mom of bullied boy who hanged self speaks at vigil
More Video