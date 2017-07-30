EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2261055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family members are grieving after a man was shot and killed right outside his apartment.

Homicide detectives said they have the home of deadly shooting suspect surrounded in southwest Houston.A SWAT team had been called and arrived around 7 a.m. to the home on Cambridge Glen Lane near Fondren Road.This address is about a mile away from where a 25-year-old man was gunned down just feet from his apartment. Investigators said his four young nieces and nephews were waiting inside and heard the murder as it happened.According to Houston police, neighbors said the shooter lives here and they saw him run into the home sometime this morning.Investigators said no one answered the door, prompting authorities to call for the SWAT team.Reporter Courtney Fischer said several family members of the victim are also at the scene, waiting to see what might develop.This all began before 1 a.m., as calls of a reported shooting came streaming into 911.When officers arrived at a complex on Fondren Road near West Bellfort Avenue, they found the Hispanic man's body right outside his apartment unit.Inside the apartment were several of his family members, some of them young children.The victim's cousin told us his name, but because the victim's parents have not been told of his death, we are not releasing it out of respect for his family.HPD detective Mike Cass told Eyewitness News there was only one witness, and they claimed to know the person who did this.The witness was taken downtown for an interview earlier this morning.Homicide detectives were not able to give us a description of the suspect, but said they were working to positively identify him or her.Cass said it appeared the victim may have known his killer.The victim's family said the 25-year-old man moved to Houston from El Salvador about four or five years ago.When we arrived, we saw his brothers and sisters gathered outside. They were very emotional, as you can imagine.The man's cousin said he had been shot in the torso area.The family had plans for a big family party today, and everyone was "in a great mood." Now the family has to deal with this sudden and tragic loss.The victim's cousin said he has no idea who could have done this, because he had no enemies.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.