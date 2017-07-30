HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A SWAT scene outside a home in southwest Houston has ended without the arrest of a suspect wanted in the killing of a 25-year-old man.
Just before 11 a.m., SWAT officers knocked down the door and made way inside a home on Cambridge Glen Lane near Fondren Road.
The man suspected by police in the murder of Abel Sanchez was gone, bringing to an end a nearly four-hour situation involving hostage negotiators and other law enforcement.
Houston police detectives confirmed the suspect lives at the home with family members, but stopped short of naming the people who reside here.
Neighbors told police they saw the shooting suspect run inside the home sometime this morning, but he apparently escaped.
The home is about a mile away from where Sanchez was gunned down just before 1 a.m. He was found feet away from his apartment on Fondren Road near West Bellfort Avenue. His cousin said he had a gunshot wound to the torso area.
Investigators said his four young nieces and nephews were waiting inside when the gunshots rang out, and those children heard their uncle's murder as it played out.
Several of Sanchez's family members came to the scene of the SWAT situation to see what might happen. Now they are going home without answers as to who killed their loved one or why.
Sanchez didn't have enemies, his cousin told Eyewitness News, so the motive in this violent murder remains a mystery.
When our crew arrived at Sanchez's apartment earlier this morning, his brothers and sisters were emotional, as you might imagine.
Sanchez has moved to Houston four or five years ago from El Salvador.
The family had plans for a big party today, and the victim's cousin said "everyone was in a good mood." Now the family has to deal with this sudden and tragic loss.
HPD detective Mike Cass told Eyewitness News there was only one witness, and they claimed to know the person who did this. The witness was taken downtown for an interview earlier this morning.
Cass said it appeared the victim may have known his killer.
Homicide detectives have still not named the suspect, or given us a description of what he looks like or even what vehicle he might be driving.
