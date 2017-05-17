EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2002686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is the moment SWAT officers shot tear gas into the suspect's car.

A chase suspect was arrested after a two-hour standoff with police in Pasadena.Police initially tried to stop the man for a traffic violation in Hitchcock. That is when officers found out he had a warrant out of Austin.Traffic cameras recorded the sparks flying during the chase on the East Beltway.Moments later, the car stopped and the driver got out of the car. He threw something at police, leading to a standoff.A SWAT team was called, and those officers fired two CO2 cartridges into his vehicle, flash bangs and finally used a Taser to get him out of the car.Fortunately no one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.The suspect did not have a gun, according to investigators.He will face charges of felony evading.