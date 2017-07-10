NEWS

Police officer's vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the suspects fired several shots at an unmarked police vehicle, missing one of the officers in the driver's seat.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
SWAT is at a home in a Third Ward Houston neighborhood where police say multiple shots were fired at officers sitting in a vehicle earlier in the morning.

Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported at 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sampson Street near the Gulf Freeway.

Houston PD Chief Art Acevedo, who spoke from the scene, said an unmarked undercover vehicle was hit and one of the bullets struck the driver's seat where an officer was sitting. The officers did not return fire, Acevedo said.

"We had suspects that tried to kill a police officer on surveillance," Acevedo said.

There were suspects who fled the scene southbound on Gulf Freeway. A traffic stop was made on their vehicle, and two people were detained.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

"It's been a blessing this morning that there were no lives taken, despite the fact these individuals, if you see this car with bullet holes across the entire left side, you know they were trying to kill the driver of that car," Acevedo said.

Police later served a warrant on a home that may be connected to the suspects. SWAT officers were called to the residence near Sampson and Webster, where they are concentrating on the rear of the property. Police did not immediately say why the tactical unit was needed.

