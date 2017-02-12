SWAT teams responded to an apartment complex where suspects involved in a shooting Sunday may be hiding.The initial shooting happened around 11:30 in and around 5300 Griggs Rd., police said.There were multiple shootings in the area and police are investigating them, according to a tweet from Houston Police.Two groups of people had an altercation and someone started shooting. One group got into a wreck and the other group fled.A blue truck drove into a train platform at the scene.Three people were arrested.It's unclear how many people were shot.