Shooting leads to crash into train platform

A blue truck sits over a train platform after police say there were several shootings nearby. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
SWAT teams responded to an apartment complex where suspects involved in a shooting Sunday may be hiding.

The initial shooting happened around 11:30 in and around 5300 Griggs Rd., police said.

There were multiple shootings in the area and police are investigating them, according to a tweet from Houston Police.

Two groups of people had an altercation and someone started shooting. One group got into a wreck and the other group fled.

A blue truck drove into a train platform at the scene.

Three people were arrested.

It's unclear how many people were shot.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
