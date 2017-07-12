SWAT called during psychotic episode near Missouri City

A man is receiving medical treatment after a reported psychotic episode prompted a SWAT standoff at his father's home near Missouri City.The man was taken into custody after the two-hour standoff Tuesday night on Morning Quail Court at Lexington Boulevard, near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.Houston police said the man had barricaded himself inside a home after making vague threats at relatives who were checking on his father who has Alzheimer's.The relatives called police who tried to talk to the man. A robot was sent into the home before officers forced their way in.Police located the man's father on the floor, but he was not injured.The man was eventually found in a bathroom.Police said there were no documented issues involving the man or the residence. Family members said the man takes care of his father and the breakdown is out of the ordinary for him.