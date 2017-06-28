NEWS

SW Houston woman wages legal battle with city over garden

EMBED </>More Videos

A southwest Houston homeowner is fighting a legal battle with the city over her garden.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Margaret Mitchell loves her yard nestled in Section 5 of Houston's Westbury neighborhood. Where other neighbors may have a flat, green front lawn, hers is filled with vegetation. There are trees, flower plants and vegetables.

Every bit of land is covered, and that's the problem.

"I'm an environmentalist," the one-time horticulturist said. "I don't post on social websites, I don't go to meetings, what I do is I celebrate the beauty of our environment."

Mitchell was shocked in March when someone in the neighborhood apparently called 311 and complained to the City of Houston about her yard. An inspector came out and promptly gave Mitchell's yard a yellow tag. The city effectively told her she had to trim back plants to no taller than nine inches and also remove the weeds.



"There's not a single weed in my yard," fumed Mitchell, who said she cultivated every plant.

Mitchell said she tried to compromise with the city, but finally decided to file a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order to prevent city workers from trimming her yard. Wednesday, the judge denied her TRO request, meaning the city could technically send workers to trim her yard.

However, City Attorney Ron Lewis wasn't eager to comment.

"We have a pending lawsuit. Tthe matter's being handled in court, let's see how this goes," he said.

Neighbors have watched it all with mild curiosity.

"It's different than all the other houses in the neighborhood, but I don't want to call her out on it," said Nick Lavigne.

Several other neighbors also expressed unease about the abundance of large plants, but didn't want to speak on the record about their neighbor.

Mitchell said neither she nor her plants are going anywhere. The Department of Neighborhoods did not comment on the situation despite several phone calls from Eyewitness News. There is no indication that the city will mow down the yard at any moment.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsgardeninglawsenvironmentHoustonWestbury
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Don't hit the road at these times to avoid July 4 holiday traffic jams
Mom angered with United Airlines after she says baby overheated during tarmac delay
ANALYSIS: Trump, Republicans confront limits of slogans
OPINION: Why Trumpcare, Obamacare aren't the cure for our health system
Top Senate Republican warns of possible bipartisanship on health care
More News
Top Stories
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Bland case
MUST-SEE VIDEO:Man hit by bus, gets up, walks into bar
Employee allegedly remodels home and boat on company dime
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
Show More
Trade brings Chris Paul to Houston Rockets
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Member of Hoover Crips found hiding in mom's attic
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
More News
Top Video
MUST-SEE VIDEO:Man hit by bus, gets up, walks into bar
Houston Marathon announces $20,000 scholarship winners
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Employee allegedly remodels home and boat on company dime
More Video