SUV crashes into gas pump with mom and two kids inside

A woman and her two kids were inside the SUV when the crash happened. (KTRK)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Four people were hurt after a crash involving a chase suspect sent an SUV flying into a gas pump in Milwaukee.

Police were trying to stop the driver of a Dodge Charger when he slammed into a light-colored SUV near a CITGO station on Sunday.

The crash sent the SUV over a curb and right into a gas pump, setting off a fiery explosion.

A 39-year-old woman and two 6-year-old children inside the SUV suffered minor injuries.

A female passenger inside the Dodge Charger was hospitalized, while the male driver was able to get away from police.

Investigators said they are searching for the driver, who was being followed for having a suspended vehicle registration.

