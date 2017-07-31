NEWS

SUV bursts into flames after chain reaction crash near Westpark Tollway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An SUV burst into flames during a chain reaction crash near the Westpark Tollway early Monday morning.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video of the scene following the four-vehicle crash.
It happened when three of the vehicles were stopped at the light at Hillcroft just after 2 a.m.

Accident investigators said a car slammed into the back of a Honda Pilot, which then hit a cab and then skidded forward into a Hyundai Sonata before the vehicles came to a stop.

A man and woman inside the Honda Pilot were able to escape after the SUV caught fire. They were taken to the hospital but we don't know the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which started the collisions was taken into custody. It's not known if they will face any charges.

No injuries were reported.

