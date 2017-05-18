SHOOTING

Four suspects spray bullets outside laundromat, injuring two men in SW Houston

Raw video shows police investigating a violent double shooting in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police said a violent double shooting outside an apartment laundromat may be gang related.

Investigators said four men drove up in a vehicle and opened fire on two other men shortly after 10 p.m. in southwest Houston.

Officers rushed to the apartment complex on Gessner Road at South Braeswood Boulevard, where the two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Both men were hit several times and were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The shooters got away in a white, four-door car.

Police were not able to tell us a motive in the shooting.

