NEWS

Suspects punch Army veteran, steal his service dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released surveillance video of the theft of a service dog in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx --
Police are searching for a service dog and the people who took the canine from an Army veteran.

According to the NYPD, two men punched the 40-year-old victim in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East 194th Street on May 14 and forcibly removed his service dog.



The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Valentine Avenue towards East 196th Street.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD issued descriptions of the suspects:
Individual #1:
Cohen, Brian

A white male, 5'5" tall and 180lbs, last seen wearing grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, dark shoes.

Individual #2:
A black male, 5'5" tall and 180lbs, last seen wearing grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, dark shoes.

Cohen is the ex-boyfriend of the dog owner's wife.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdogs stolenpetu.s. & worldveteranservice animalNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russians
Suspects wanted in Denny's armed robbery
Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
More News
Top Stories
High winds cause major damage in Stafford area
Wet roads through the afternoon commute
6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
Man pleads guilty to shooting Stafford police officer
Suspects wanted in Denny's armed robbery
Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world
Show More
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
New juice recommendations parents need to know
Jury selection in Bill Cosby trial to begin today
Sources: Flynn to invoke 5th Amendment at Russia hearing
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
More News
Top Video
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Suspects wanted in Denny's armed robbery
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Psychic says she communicates with unborn babies
More Video