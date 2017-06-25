NEWS

Police search for four suspects after shots fired during chase

Search for suspects after shots fired at deputy

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for four suspects after one of them fired shots during a chase in north Harris County.

It started when police tried to pull over a stolen car full of people around 10:00 Saturday night.

The car pulled into a Jack In The Box parking lot on I-45 and Airtex.

The three men and two women then took off.

Investigators started chasing them and that's when they say one of the suspects fired several shots.

No one was hurt. One suspect is in custody.

