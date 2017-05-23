Suspects in violent shooting lead Houston police in chase

Police are investigating three scenes after a violent shooting in The Heights.Around 2:30 a.m., patrol officers saw a car drive off after hearing gun fire at Studewood near East 11th Street.The car was covered in bullet holes, and officers chased it to Chapman and Griffin, where it crashed into a ditch.Three people ended up running from the car and all three were eventually caught.When officers returned to where the shots were fired on Studewood and Melwood, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a white truck.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police are still not sure why the shooting happened."Right now we're trying to figure out what caused this shooting," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said. "Some indication it might be some kind of narcotics transaction, not sure about that right now."There was a third car somehow involved.Two men were arrested at North Main and the North Loop, just down the road.It's unclear how they were connected, and we do not know who the shooter is.Again, many questions remain unanswered after this violent shooting in The Heights.