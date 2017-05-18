NEWS

Robbery suspects arrested in police activity near high school

HOUSTON, Texas --
Harris County Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus and area surrounding Dekaney High School for a suspect search. Spring ISD officials confirmed the campus is on lockdown, as well as nearby Booker Elementary School.

At least two people have been taken into custody. There may be a third suspect, but his whereabouts are unknown.

The incident began with a robbery at a nearby Game Stop on the North Freeway.

School district officials told Eyewitness News the suspects are believed to be students at the high school.

