Harris County Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus and area surrounding Dekaney High School for a suspect search. Spring ISD officials confirmed the campus is on lockdown, as well as nearby Booker Elementary School.At least two people have been taken into custody. There may be a third suspect, but his whereabouts are unknown.The incident began with a robbery at a nearby Game Stop on the North Freeway.School district officials told Eyewitness News the suspects are believed to be students at the high school.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.